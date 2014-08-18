The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
Headlines
StanChart faces fresh $300 mln U.S. settlement
Rosneft to drill in Arctic with Statoil
UK ordered to pay Raytheon 224 mln stg over eBorders
contract
Amlin chief Charles Philipps predicts insurance shake-up
Deutsche Bank hires two IT chiefs to tackle control flaws
Egg producer Avangardco to challenge Crimea asset seizures
Overview
Standard Chartered Plc is in talks to pay up to
$300 million to U.S. authorities to settle allegations the bank
failed to identify suspicious transactions, despite promising to
improve its procedures after it was fined for violating U.S.
sanctions two years ago.
Kremlin-controlled Rosneft will start drilling
its first oil well in Norway with the help of Norwegian
state-backed Statoil despite the Russian oil industry
facing extensive European sanctions.
The British government has been ordered to pay 224 million
pounds ($374.66 million) to U.S. weapons maker Raytheon
for unlawfully terminating a border security deal with the
company in 2010.
British insurer Amlin Plc is predicting a fresh wave
of consolidation in the insurance industry as growing
competition eats into returns.
German lender Deutsche Bank AG hired one
executive each from Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc to bolster its IT compliance
and security
Avangardco, Ukraine's largest egg producer, plans to
challenge the forced nationalisation of its assets in Crimea by
local officials.
($1 = 0.5979 British Pounds)
