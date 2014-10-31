Oct 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines STANCHART FACES U.S. SANCTIONS PROBE (on.ft.com/1zOEjHB)

TREASURY DELAYS BANK OF ENGLAND BUY-TO-LET CONSULTATION (on.ft.com/1vm35XN) NORTHERN IRELAND FACES 1 BLN STG SPENDING CUTS AFTER BUDGET DEAL (on.ft.com/1uamZu7)

POLL PREDICTS SCOTTISH WIPEOUT FOR LABOUR IN GENERAL ELECTION (on.ft.com/1rXLm7Q)

Overview U.S. prosecutors have reopened an investigation into Standard Chartered Plc on suspicions that the bank tucked away transactions that violated sanctions laws as it was settling a related action two years ago, people familiar with the matter said.

Britain's Treasury has dodged a request from Bank of England to be granted powers over buy-to-let lending, saying it wants to gather more evidence on how the market works. The Treasury on Thursday issued a consultation paper suggesting to give the bank's Financial Policy Committee new legal tools to control residential mortgage lending. The move would allow the Treasury to set mandatory limits on loan-to-value ratios and debt-to-income ratios in residential lending.

Under pressure from Britain's Treasury, the Democratic Unionist party and Sinn Fein, two biggest parties in the devolved administration in Belfast, agreed to back a budget drafted by the Northern Ireland government that will see public spending be hurt by deep cuts. The budget would likely lead to public spending cuts of up to 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion).

The Scotland Labour Party is facing a potential electoral defeat in Scotland, with a new poll conducted by Ipsos Mori poll for STV that shows just 23 percent of voters would back the Labour Party if a general election were to be held immediately, compared with 52 percent who would back the Scottish National Party. That would imply 41 Westminster seats that were won in Scotland in 2010 to be no longer in hands of the Labour Party.

