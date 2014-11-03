Nov 2 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BRANSON BATTLES TO KEEP SPACE DREAM ALIVE
PUBLICIS IN SAPIENT TALKS IN PUSH TO EXPAND INTO US
DELAY FOR LISTING OF SPAIN'S AENA
EUROZONE COMPANIES RESHORE DESPITE FLAT ECONOMY
Overview
Sir Richard Branson's ambitious project to put tourists into
space, Virgin Galactic, has come under scrutiny after
accusations came out that the company had ignored safety
warnings. George Whitesides, head of the company, denied
accusations that the company had taken risks with a new rocket
propulsion system and added that it could have a new spacecraft
ready by the next year.
French advertising group Publicis Groupe SA is in
talks to buy U.S. based consultancy-firm Sapient Corp
to enter into the world's largest market, months after a merger
deal with counterpart Omnicom Group Inc fell through.
A "contractual problem" has derailed one of the largest
initial public offerings in Europe this year - the flotation of
Spain's state-owned airport operator Aena. According to
government estimates, the IPO, which was scheduled for Nov. 12,
could be worth as much as 8 billion euros ($10.01 billion).
Despite an economy that is stagnating, an increasing number
of European companies are reshoring their operations to the
eurozone, a research by consultancy firm PwC suggests. About
two-thirds of 381 non-financial companies in the eurozone said
they had reshored some of their operations in the past one year.
($1 = 0.7995 euro)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)