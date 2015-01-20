Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* British Gas follows Eon's price cut
(on.ft.com/1yC0AIl)
* Weavering hedge fund founder guilty of fraud
(on.ft.com/1yBrMns)
* Banks and brokers to net 45 million pounds from Aviva's
Friends Life deal
(on.ft.com/1yj7ujG)
* Serious Fraud Office closes Autonomy investigation
(on.ft.com/1J4MUFs)
Overview
* UK's biggest energy retailer British Gas reduced household
gas prices by 5 percent following Eon's 3.5 percent
cut last week. This makes it the second energy company to cut
the cost of household gas supplies in less than a week, and is
in response to falling wholesale costs.
* Magnus Peterson, founder of Weavering hedge fund, has been
found guilty of fraud for $600 million of investors' money by a
jury in the Southwark Crown court. He was found guilty on eight
counts which included fraud by abuse of position, furnishing
false information and forgery.
* Banks and brokers involved in Aviva's planned
acquisition of Friends Life Ltd will receive 45 million
pounds as fees. The tie-up is expected to cost about 1,500 jobs.
These disclosures were made in documents published ahead of
shareholder votes on Aviva's all-share takeover.
* The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has closed its
investigation into the ill-fated sale of Autonomy to
Hewlett-Packard Co, saying there was not enough evidence
to secure a conviction of the software firm's former executives.
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft)