Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Andreessen Horowitz to invest $58 mln in TransferWise

(on.ft.com/1uO03la)

* Standard Chartered steps up hunt for Peter Sands' successor

(on.ft.com/1GVkZMg)

* Fresh blow to UK fracking as MPs call for moratorium

(on.ft.com/1wwWSbJ)

* Novo Nordisk to launch weight-loss drug

(on.ft.com/1Bbxx9K)

Overview

* U.S. venture capital group Andreessen Horowitz has won a bidding process to invest in money transfer group TransferWise. The group will invest $58 million in the London-based company.

* Standard Chartered is looking to replace its Chief Executive Peter Sands and has appointed Egon Zehnder to conduct the search. The move follows calls from some of the bank's largest shareholders to accelerate the plan of succession.

* A committee of MP's have called for a suspension on fracking, dealing a fresh blow to Britain's shale gas industry. They have warned that the government was using "undemocratic" laws to help the industry.

* Danish company Novo Nordisk is setting a $1 billion a year revenue target for its Saxenda medicine as it anticipates that pharmaceuticals will come to have an increasing role in helping people lose weight. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)