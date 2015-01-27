Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* BP to freeze global salaries
(on.ft.com/1zQBLZ9)
* Russia downgraded to 'junk' by S&P
(on.ft.com/1y0BPjq)
* Sika board steps up fight against Saint-Gobain takeover
(on.ft.com/15DEDLJ)
* European banks warns capital rules will blunt QE
(on.ft.com/1H24A8Y)
Overview
* BP Plc is freezing base pay across the group this
year, the latest in a series of steps by oil majors to cut costs
in response to sinking oil prices.
* Ratings agency S&P cut Russia's credit rating to junk
status on Monday, bringing it below investment grade for the
first time in a decade.
* The board of Sika, which is fighting a takeover by Saint
Gobain, said on Monday that the Burkard family had
forfeited the power to convene an extraordinary shareholder
meeting to endorse its 2.75 billion swiss francs ($3.05 billion)
deal with Gobain. The Burkard family are heirs to Sika founder
Kaspar Winkler.
* European banks have warned that the effects of European
Central Bank's quantitative easing will be blunted by tough
capital rules which are meant to curb risks in secularisations.
(on.ft.com/1H24A8Y)
($1 = 0.9007 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)