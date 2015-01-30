Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Spotify hires Goldman to raise near $500 mln

(on.ft.com/1A4dMFX)

* ConocoPhillips and Shell outline billions of dollars in cuts

(on.ft.com/1zaCJhu)

* Novartis and J&J back UK biotech working on 30-minute STD test

(on.ft.com/161l8xy)

Overview

* Online music streaming service Spotify is working with Goldman Sachs for a new round of private fundraising which is expected to value the company at $8 billion. This move is expected to delay the company's public listing, which many thought would occur this year.

* Plunging crude prices have made Royal Dutch Shell Plc and ConocoPhillips cut their investment programmes by billions of dollars. Shell said it would "curtail" its capital spending by $15 billion over 2015-17 and Conoco said it planned a much steeper 33 percent cut in its capital spending this year to $11.5 billion.

* Atlas Genetics, a UK-based molecular diagnostics company, has raised $20 million from investors that include the likes of Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson. Atlas is developing a 30-minute test for sexually transmitted diseases and is also planning to launch its first test for chlamydia this year. (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric Walsh)