Jan 30 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Spotify hires Goldman to raise near $500 mln
(on.ft.com/1A4dMFX)
* ConocoPhillips and Shell outline billions of dollars in
cuts
(on.ft.com/1zaCJhu)
* Novartis and J&J back UK biotech working on 30-minute STD
test
(on.ft.com/161l8xy)
Overview
* Online music streaming service Spotify is working with
Goldman Sachs for a new round of private fundraising
which is expected to value the company at $8 billion. This move
is expected to delay the company's public listing, which many
thought would occur this year.
* Plunging crude prices have made Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and ConocoPhillips cut their investment
programmes by billions of dollars. Shell said it would "curtail"
its capital spending by $15 billion over 2015-17 and Conoco said
it planned a much steeper 33 percent cut in its capital spending
this year to $11.5 billion.
* Atlas Genetics, a UK-based molecular diagnostics company,
has raised $20 million from investors that include the likes of
Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson. Atlas is
developing a 30-minute test for sexually transmitted diseases
and is also planning to launch its first test for chlamydia this
year.
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Eric
Walsh)