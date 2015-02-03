Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
NEWS CORP AVOIDS US CHARGES ON HACKING
(on.ft.com/1AlCx0D)
SUPER BOWL MOST WATCHED SHOW IN HISTORY
(on.ft.com/1BQzHfr)
PEER-TO-PEER LENDER SOFI RAISES $200 MLN
(on.ft.com/1HOESFr)
SHELL PREPARES TO DISMANTLE NORTH SEA GIANTS
(on.ft.com/1uS84zX)
Overview
U.S. Department of Justice has communicated to Rupert
Murdoch-owned News Corp that it won't face prosecution
in the country for phone hacking charges.
Super Bowl became the most watched television programme in
U.S. history garnering more than 114.4 million viewers as people
tuned in to watch the New England Patriots defeat Seattle
Seahawks to seal their first win in a decade.
Peer-to-peer lender SoFi, which specialises in student
loans, raised $200 million in a new funding round that values
the four-year-old startup at $1.3 billion.
Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Tuesday will brief on
plans to dismantle its multi-billion dollar project in the North
Sea-Brent oilfield, that may lead to closure of other projects
after the plunge in global crude prices.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)