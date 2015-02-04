Feb 4 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
U.S. REGULATOR PREPARES BP FRAUD CASE
(on.ft.com/1DvnJtE)
WALT DISNEY AIMS TO STREAM POPULAR SHOWS
(on.ft.com/1Dbwr2K)
PROBE INTO MOODY'S WIDENS AFTER S&P DEAL
(on.ft.com/1EEAV3A)
PAID-FOR TWEETS FIND HOME BEYOND TWITTER
(on.ft.com/1zd5wlp)
Overview
U.S. regulator Commodity Futures Trading Commission is
considering naming BP PLC and its entities in an
enforcement action alleging they broke anti-fraud and reporting
rules while using oil pipelines in Canada, the company said in
its quarterly results.
Walt Disney's Chief Executive Bob Iger said the
company is considering new streaming services for some of its
popular content. The service would target some 12 million people
who subscribe to broadband Internet service but not to cable
television.
U.S. regulatory authorities are stepping up their focus on
Moody's probing allegations that the agency inflated ratings on
mortgage derivatives to win business in the run-up to the
financial crisis, after rival S&P agreed to settle similar
allegations by paying $1.375 billion.
Twitter has formed partnerships with magazine app
Flipboard and Yahoo Japan to display promoted tweets on
their sites, as it tries to convince investors that it can
generate revenue even outside its own user base.
