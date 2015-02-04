Feb 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

U.S. REGULATOR PREPARES BP FRAUD CASE

WALT DISNEY AIMS TO STREAM POPULAR SHOWS

PROBE INTO MOODY'S WIDENS AFTER S&P DEAL

PAID-FOR TWEETS FIND HOME BEYOND TWITTER

U.S. regulator Commodity Futures Trading Commission is considering naming BP PLC and its entities in an enforcement action alleging they broke anti-fraud and reporting rules while using oil pipelines in Canada, the company said in its quarterly results.

Walt Disney's Chief Executive Bob Iger said the company is considering new streaming services for some of its popular content. The service would target some 12 million people who subscribe to broadband Internet service but not to cable television.

U.S. regulatory authorities are stepping up their focus on Moody's probing allegations that the agency inflated ratings on mortgage derivatives to win business in the run-up to the financial crisis, after rival S&P agreed to settle similar allegations by paying $1.375 billion.

Twitter has formed partnerships with magazine app Flipboard and Yahoo Japan to display promoted tweets on their sites, as it tries to convince investors that it can generate revenue even outside its own user base.