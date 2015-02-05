Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ULBRICHT GUILTY OVER SILK ROAD DRUGS SITE

ACKMAN REPRESENTATIVE JOINS ZOETIS BOARD

STAPLES TO BUY OFFICE DEPOT FOR $6.3 BLN

BT AND EE POISED TO SEAL 12.5 BLN POUNDS DEAL

Overview

Ross Ulbricht has been found guilty of illegally running Silk Road, a $200 million online marketplace for drugs and hacking services. Preet Bharara, the U.S. Attorney for Manhattan, said Silk Road was an online bazaar built by Ulbricht a.k.a Dread Pirate Roberts, which exploited the anonymity of the dark web and the digital currency Bitcoin.

Activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital (IPO-PERS.L) has succeeded in getting one of its representatives on the board of Zoetis, an animal health company Pershing Square has been trying to sell or shake up.

Staples agreed to acquire Office Depot for $6.3 billion on Wednesday, making the combined entity the largest company for office supplies in the United States. The deal marks a big victory for activist investor Starboard Value, which has been pushing for the two companies to merge.

BT has agreed to acquire EE, Britain's largest mobile operator, for 12.5 billion pounds ($18.97 billion) from Deutsche Telekom and France's Orange. Negotiations for the deal have been on since last year December. ($1 = 0.6588 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)