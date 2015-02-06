Feb 5 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
GOOGLE BACKED ON 'RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN'
(on.ft.com/1zTNnJY)
PASCAL STEPS DOWN FROM SONY PICTURES
(on.ft.com/16wLxml)
HOSPIRA DEAL TAKES PFIZER CLOSER TO SPLIT
(on.ft.com/1zE38mH)
CYBER RISKS TOO BIG TO COVER, SAYS LLOYD'S INSURER
(on.ft.com/1BYODYV)
Overview
Google's decision to limit censorship under
Europe's new "right to be forgotten" rules to its websites based
there, and not extend it the world over, has found some backing
from a group of independent experts. However, the group also
suggested that it should tinker with its processes to decide
which links to delete.
Amy Pascal, whose embarrassing emails leaked out in the wake
of an online security breach at Sony Pictures last year, has
stepped down from her position. However, she has cracked a deal
with the company that will keep her based at its California
headquarters.
After Pfizer announced its acquisition of U.S.
pharma company Hospira for $17 bln on Thursday, analysts
said the long expected split of Pfizer is imminent. "We think
this deal signals a firm intent to separate in 2017," said
Jeffrey Holford, an analyst at Jefferies.
Cyber attacks pose such a big threat to global companies
that governments should step in to cover the risks, said Stephen
Catlin, head of Lloyd's of London insurer. Catlin was
speaking a day after it was reported that cybercriminals had
hacked into Anthem, a U.S. health insurer.
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)