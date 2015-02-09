Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The U.S. Department of Justice will investigate the sale of "structured products" to investors by Barclays and UBS without disclosing the returns they made on currency trades used to generate the products' returns.

Warren Buffett is facing pressure from investment analysts to disclose more information on his $370 billion company Berkshire Hathaway, particularly about its large insurance business.

Sienna Capital, an affiliate of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert , has invested 150 million euros in Primestone - a hedge fund that aims to buy stakes in listed companies and work alongside management to increase shareholder value.

British private equity group Terra Firma will change its approach to investment and put 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) of its own capital into deals as it seeks to restore its reputation after the debt-laden takeover of EMI in 2007. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)