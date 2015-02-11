Feb 11 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
APPLE FIRST TO CLOSE DAY ABOVE $700 BLN
MARCHIONNE SEES END OF EUROPEAN 'HELL'
US DEPORTS MAN LINKED TO GUINEA PROBE
AENA IPO IS SPAIN'S LARGEST SINCE 2007
Overview
iPhone maker Apple Inc on Tuesday became the first
U.S. company to close at a market valuation above $700 billion.
This led the company's Chief Executive Tim Cook to comment that
the company could overcome the "law of large numbers" and
continue to grow rapidly.
Fiat Chrysler's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
has said that the carmaker's next level of growth will come from
a recovering Europe as the U.S. market approaches saturation.
Frederic Cilins, a French businessman who was under custody
for two years for obstructing an investigation involving a
multi-million dollar African mining deal, has been released and
deported.
Spanish airport operator Aena is poised to bring in the
biggest IPO in Spain since 2007, as the country moves to a
sustained economic recovery. Aena's shares have been priced at
58 euros ($66) a share, its upper limit, buoyed by last-minute
interest by investors.
($1 = 0.8828 euros)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)