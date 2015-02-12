Feb 12 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
APPLE SAYS OVERTIME ROSE AT SUPPLIERS
FACEBOOK TO SET UP CYBER SECURITY NETWORK
U.S. BOND MANAGER BRACES FOR UKRAINE LOSSES
FIAT SAYS ATTACKS WILL SPUR MERGERS
Overview
In its annual supplier responsibility report, iPhone-maker
Apple Inc said employees of its suppliers worked more
overtime to realise what is the company's most profitable
quarter in its history. The company also said that it has
drastically reduced the usage of conflict minerals, such as tin
and gold, that come from warlord-controlled parts of
mineral-rich Africa.
Facebook Inc will launch a social network for cyber
security professionals to share information about threats that
could lead to potential attacks. The world's largest social
network is also teaming up with Yahoo Inc and Pinterest
for this project.
If Ukraine goes ahead with its widely expected move to limit
private sector creditors - as part of bailout terms laid out by
the International Monetary Fund - bond manager Michael Hasenstab
is poised to lose the most, as he owns more than $7 billion of
Ukrainian debt. Hasenstab is known for his contrarian moves,
which have earned him big rewards in the past.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles chief Sergio Marchionne
said that carmakers that are reluctant to merge will be forced
to do so as they come under attack from activist investors. "At
first many boards will try to defend themselves with lawyers and
bankers, but ultimately they will have to come to the table to
discuss a merger with either us or other large competitors,"
said Marchionne.
