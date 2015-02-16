Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
LORD BROWNE TO HEAD HUAWEI'S UK BOARD
LABOUR DRAWS UP PLANS FOR REVIEW INTO HMRC DEALINGS
UK UNVEILS DEMENTIA DRUG DISCOVERY CENTRES
CHINESE TOURISTS RENAME BRITISH ATTRACTIONS
Overview
Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
has recruited former BP PLC chief executive Lord Browne
to head a UK board of directors that will oversee British
operations in the Chinese group's latest attempt to dispel
international concerns over its corporate governance.
UK's Labour drew up plans for a "root and branch" inquiry
and Ed Balls defended the party against charges of hypocrisy
after Stuart Gulliver, chief executive of HSBC, said in
a letter published in several newspapers he wanted to reassure
customers that its Swiss private bank had been "completely
overhauled."
Britain's charity Alzheimer's Research UK will launch on
Monday what its proponents say will be the world's most
ambitious attempt to discover drugs for dementia by setting up a
30 million pounds ($46.25 million) trio of new drug discovery
institutes at Oxford and Cambridge universities and University
College London.
London's Savile Row is the "Tall, Rich, Handsome Street",
the soaring Shard building is a "Star Plucking Tower" and
kilt-wearing Scotland's Highland Games are the Strongman Skirt
Party, according to a set of Chinese names for 101 British
tourist destinations to be unveiled on Monday.
($1 = 0.6487 pounds)
