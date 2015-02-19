Feb 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

MANY BUSINESSES HAVE FEARS OVER DEVOLUTION, SAYS CBI

UK ADMITS SPIES BROKE HUMAN RIGHTS LAWS

EXPENSIVE DRUGS COST LIVES, CLAIMS REPORT

SENIOR LABOUR FIGURE HARRIET YEO BACKS UKIP

British businesses fear the charge towards regional devolution will damage growth and undermine the internal market, Confederation of British Industry, the country's largest employers' group will say on Thursday.

Secret policies for eavesdropping on confidential conversations between lawyers and their clients by British spy agencies do not adhere to European human rights laws, the government has admitted.

The adoption of expensive new drugs by the National Health Service is doing patients more harm than good, according to a research report by the University of York urging sharp reduction in the price pharmaceuticals companies are paid for their products.

Harriet Yeo, a former head of Labour's ruling body, the National Executive Committee said she has left the party to support the anti-EU UK Independence Party at the next election as she was "disillusioned" with its failure to offer a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; editing by Andrew Hay)