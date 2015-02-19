Feb 19 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MANY BUSINESSES HAVE FEARS OVER DEVOLUTION, SAYS CBI
(on.ft.com/1DsQ3Rf)
UK ADMITS SPIES BROKE HUMAN RIGHTS LAWS
(on.ft.com/1CKz5Zp)
EXPENSIVE DRUGS COST LIVES, CLAIMS REPORT
(on.ft.com/1zoNLMu)
SENIOR LABOUR FIGURE HARRIET YEO BACKS UKIP
(on.ft.com/1E7yMfm)
Overview
British businesses fear the charge towards regional
devolution will damage growth and undermine the internal market,
Confederation of British Industry, the country's largest
employers' group will say on Thursday.
Secret policies for eavesdropping on confidential
conversations between lawyers and their clients by British spy
agencies do not adhere to European human rights laws, the
government has admitted.
The adoption of expensive new drugs by the National Health
Service is doing patients more harm than good, according to a
research report by the University of York urging sharp reduction
in the price pharmaceuticals companies are paid for their
products.
Harriet Yeo, a former head of Labour's ruling body, the
National Executive Committee said she has left the party to
support the anti-EU UK Independence Party at the next election
as she was "disillusioned" with its failure to offer a
referendum on Britain's membership of the EU.
