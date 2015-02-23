BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Feb 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
MINISTERS SET ASIDE 2 BLN STG TO WRITE OFF STUDENT LOANS THIS YEAR
ABRAAJ TAKES $400 Million SLICE OF TURKISH ONLINE GROUP HEPSIBURADA
ROTHSCHILD EYES EARLY BONUS ROUND TO AVOID POSSIBLE WINDFALL TAX
HSBC CHIEF GULLIVER PULLED INTO BANK'S TAX SCANDAL
Overview
British Ministers have set aside 2 billion pounds ($3.08 billion) to cover potential write-downs in the value of existing student loans in this financial year alone following an increase in the rate of graduates' being unable to repay, according to Treasury documents.
Dubai-based private equity group Abraaj Capital acquired 25 percent stake in Turkey's online retailer Hepsiburada. The deal was valued more than $400 million.
Boutique investment bank Rothschild considers paying its 2014 bonuses early with a view to avoid payment of extra taxes that might be levied if Labour comes back to power.
Stuart Gulliver, the chief executive of HSBC Holdings Plc was drawn into a tax evasion scandal after it was claimed that he had saved millions of dollars from the taxman in a Panamanian company through its Swiss private bank. ($1 = 0.6502 pounds) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.