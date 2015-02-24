Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK LOSING POWER TO FEED ITSELF, SAY FARMERS

(on.ft.com/17si9y5)

NORTH SEA OIL AND GAS SPENDING TO PLUNGE

(on.ft.com/1B6CXay)

UK's RIFKIND FIGHTS FOR HIS REPUTATION

(on.ft.com/1DP5FNy)

SSE ACCUSED OVER MINIMUM WAGE

(on.ft.com/1EKjBa5)

Overview

UK's agricultural sector is in a "disturbing" decline as farmers are unable to produce enough food to keep up with the growing population of the country, the National Farmers Union is set to warn on Tuesday.

Spending on new North Sea oil and gas projects is to drop by a third this year, energy producer Oil & Gas UK, which represents the offshore industry, will warn on Tuesday.

Former British Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind was fighting to save his reputation last night after he was suspended by the Conservative Party from their parliamentary group and a disciplinary investigation was launched in the wake of cash-for-access allegations.

UK's second-biggest energy supplier SSE PLC has been named and shamed by the government for failing to pay the minimum wage to all its employees. (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)