Headlines
UK LOSING POWER TO FEED ITSELF, SAY FARMERS
NORTH SEA OIL AND GAS SPENDING TO PLUNGE
UK's RIFKIND FIGHTS FOR HIS REPUTATION
SSE ACCUSED OVER MINIMUM WAGE
Overview
UK's agricultural sector is in a "disturbing" decline as
farmers are unable to produce enough food to keep up with the
growing population of the country, the National Farmers Union is
set to warn on Tuesday.
Spending on new North Sea oil and gas projects is to drop by
a third this year, energy producer Oil & Gas UK, which
represents the offshore industry, will warn on Tuesday.
Former British Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind was
fighting to save his reputation last night after he was
suspended by the Conservative Party from their parliamentary
group and a disciplinary investigation was launched in the wake
of cash-for-access allegations.
UK's second-biggest energy supplier SSE PLC has been
named and shamed by the government for failing to pay the
minimum wage to all its employees.
