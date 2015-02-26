Feb 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MORGAN STANLEY IN $2.6 BLN MORTGAGE DEAL
(on.ft.com/1wpZA9L)
GOOGLE SHAKES UP EUROPEAN UNITS
(on.ft.com/1DbnOkP)
PHARMACYCLICS CONSIDERS $19 BLN SALE
(on.ft.com/1Et95Gr)
APPLE LOSES $533 MLN PATENT CASE IN TEXAS
(on.ft.com/1MSST4P)
Overview
Morgan Stanley has agreed to settle with the U.S.
Department of Justice and pay $2.6 billion over allegations of
mis-selling mortgage backed securities before the global
financial crisis.
Google has decided to unify its two different
European units into one, after years of local setbacks and legal
challenges have grown into company-wide issues. Matt Brittin,
who was heading the company's northern and west-European arm
will now head the combined unit and will be based in London.
U.S. drugmaker Pharmacyclics is considering a sale
that could fetch it about $19 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter. Johnson & Johnson is said to
be one of the interested buyers, one of the people said.
A little known company called Smartflash has won a legal
battle against iPhone-maker Apple Inc, that would make
the Cupertino-based company cough up $532.9 million in damages.
Smartflash, founded in 2000, sued Apple in 2013 claiming the
company had infringed on its patents through iTunes and the App
Store.
