Overview

Actavis PLC sold bonds worth $21 billion on Tuesday to fund its $66 billion acquisition of Botox-maker Allergan . The bond offering was the second-largest in corporate debt offering on record.

European Union member states are proposing rules that will allow Internet providers the option of providing access to Internet services under a "two-speed" plan. In contrast, the United States passed a resolution last week to prevent such practices.

Ontario-based smartphone maker Blackberry has unveiled a touchscreen phone called the 5in Blackberry Leap, to win back customers who have since moved onto Android and iOS-based devices. The 5in Blackberry Leap, which sports the popular QWERTY keypad, is the first in a series of four new launches and will go on sale beginning April for $275.

Two of Britain's largest banks are showing signs of pessimism in the investment banking space. Royal Bank of Scotland is all set to slash as many as 14,000 jobs with its investment banking operations in the U.S. and Asia, whereas Barclays' Chief Executive Antony Jenkins has said that he has little patience to wait for the recovery of Barclays' investment banking unit. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)