Apache swings to profit on higher oil prices
May 4 Oil and gas producer Apache Corp swung to a quarterly profit on Thursday, buoyed by the rise in oil prices.
March 5 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
J&J NEARS DEAL FOR CANCER DRUGMAKER
EXXON CHIEF SAYS OIL PRICES WILL STAY LOW
ETSY AIMS TO RAISE $100 MLN IN IPO
INSTAGRAM UNVEILS NEW ADVERTISING FORMAT
Overview
U.S. drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is nearing a deal to buy it smaller rival and maker of cancer drugs Pharmacyclics . Sources close to the deal say that J&J may value the company at par or at a premium of the $17.5 bln market capitalisation that Pharmacyclics commands.
The chief executive of Exxon Mobil has said that low oil prices are here to stay and that the world should "settle in" for a period where oil prices remain weak.
Online craft goods store Etsy has filed to get listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ETSY, to raise at least $100 million. The IPO, which could give Etsy a valuation of $2 billion, would be the biggest for a New York-based tech company in several years.
Photos-based social network Instagram has unveiled a new advertising format where advertisements will carry links to marketers' product and websites. The Facebook -owned app has termed the new advertising format as "carousel adverts". (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
May 4 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc for the second time, highlighting the company's desire to diversify into the U.S. market.