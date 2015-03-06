March 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BANKS CLEAR FIRST ROUND OF FED TESTS

US AIRLINES SEEK ACTION AGAINST GULF RIVALS

TV TAPS DATA TO WIN BACK DIGITAL DOLLARS

NOBLE GROUP PLEDGES GREATER TRANSPARENCY

Overview

All 31 banks that were subjected to undergo stress tests by the Federal Reserve have successfully passed it. However, the Fed also said that Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JPMorgan are likely to see a drop in their tier one common ratio.

Three American airlines - American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines - have stepped up their efforts for the United States to take action against Gulf airlines - Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways, after it was revealed that the state-controlled carriers were receiving hidden financial support.

Media groups are increasingly trying to make television commercials work more like data-driven digital campaigns in an effort to arrest the decline of marketing revenue that is shifting away from broadcast and cable networks.

Noble Group, Asia's largest commodities trader, has promised of greater transparency as it tries to defend its accounting methods, which have been under fire after Iceberg research published a report last month Noble had overstated the value of long-term commodity contracts, investments and improperly recorded profits. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)