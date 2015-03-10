March 10 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
THIAM LINED UP TO HEAD CREDIT SUISSE
REGULATORS CALL FOR RESIGNATIONS UNDER COMMERZBANK U.S.
SETTLEMENT
HODGE AND FAIRHEAD CLASH OVER HSBC TAX SCANDAL
BARCLAYS EXPECTS 'SIGNIFICANT' IT COST SAVINGS FROM SUNGARD
DEAL
Overview
Prudential PLC Chief Tidjane Thiam is slated to
replace Credit Suisse Group AG's Brady Dougan as Chief
Executive, according to people familiar with the matter.
U.S. regulators are insisting several Commerzbank AG
executives resign as part of a $1.45 billion
settlement for anti-money laundering breaches and sanctions
laws.
British Labour Party's Public Accounts Committee chair
Margaret Hodge urged Rona Fairhead to quit as BBC Trust
chairwoman, accusing her of being either "incredibly naive or
totally incompetent" in her role at HSBC Holdings Plc
over Swiss tax evasion scandal.
Barclays Plc is assigning some of its post-trade
processing and regulatory reporting obligations to SunGard, in a
deal that the IT service provider said the bank would benefit
from about 20 percent of cost cuts.
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken
Wills)