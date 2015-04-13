April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

US COMPANIES SET TO RETURN $1 TLN IN 2015

VOLKSWAGEN POWER STRUGGLE ESCALATES

BREWERS BRACED FOR INDONESIA SALES HIT

SHELL EXPECTED TO MAINTAIN TOP DIVIDEND

Overview

Stakeholders in some of the biggest U.S. companies are set to receive a record $1 trillion in buybacks and dividends in 2015 as blue chip companies' concerns over the global economic outlook has diverted cash away from fresh investment.

The continuing power struggle at German carmaker Volkswagen escalated as a split emerged between the two controlling families Porsche and Piech, as its chief executive Martin Winterkorn refused to surrender his position.

Heineken and Diageo are bracing for their sales to go flat in Indonesia as the government imposes a ban on sales of drinks with less than 5 per cent alcohol volume - mainly beer - in convenience and other small stores from Thursday.

Oil and gas major Royal Dutch Shell is expected to maintain its status as the UK-listed company with the top dividend yield as it gives final touches to its 47 bln pound acquisition of BG Group, according to financial data co. Markit. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)