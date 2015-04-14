April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

IBM SIGNS DIGITAL HEALTH DEAL WITH APPLE

(on.ft.com/1ypcrKd)

NINA RICCI HEIR CONVICTED FOR TAX FRAUD

(on.ft.com/1ypdcmF)

GAZPROM CHIEF WARNS EU OVER PRICING CHALLENGE

(on.ft.com/1ypdwlw)

U.S. ROCKET GROUP TO 'HALVE' COST OF LAUNCHES

(on.ft.com/1ypdLwE)

Overview

IBM has struck a deal with Johnson & Johnson and Apple Inc to provide health data using Apple's HealthKit platform to doctors and insurers.

Arlette Ricci, heir to the Nina Ricci perfume, has been handed a three-year sentence for tax fraud after the leak of client details from HSBC's Swiss private banking arm.

Russia's state-owned gas exporter Gazprom OAO has warned the European Union over attempts to crack down on its pricing model, saying that such attempts may backfire and lead to an increase in average energy costs across Europe.

United Launch Alliance, the company responsible for all U.S. national security-related satellite launches, has set a deadline of 2019 to end its reliance on Russian-made RD180 rocket engines. This would slash the cost of launches by at least half. (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)