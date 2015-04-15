UPDATE 2-Sherritt gives partners bigger stake in nickel mine for debt relief
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
April 15 (Reuters) -
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EXOR LOOKS TO THWART PARTNERRE-AXIS DEAL
PARIS BACKS NOKIA BID FOR ALCATEL-LUCENT
YOUTUBE 'ABUSES' COPYRIGHT LAW SAY LABELS
RIVAL BID TO ROTHSCHILD EMERGES FOR ARMS
Overview
Italian holding company Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, has launched a counter bid worth $6.4 bln to buy reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd , to prevent its merger with Axis Capital Holdings Ltd .
In a surprise move, the French government has backed the deal between Nokia and Alcatel Lucent saying "it is a move for the future," Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said.
International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, an organisation that represents recording companies, said YouTube and some other hosting services like Dailymotion and SoundCloud exploit legal loopholes to gain an unfair advantage in licensing negotiations.
London-listed coal mining company Asia Resource Minerals Plc is the subject of a possible 210 million pound ($309.81 million) bid from Asia Coal Ventures (ACE), a vehicle funded by the Indonesia's Sinarmas Group.
($1 = 0.6778 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at ICICI Bank event in New Delhi. LIVECHAT - POLITICS We take a look at the political betting odds ahead of the second round of French elections w