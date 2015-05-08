May 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Spotify to launch video-streaming service (on.ft.com/1dQXmIj)

* Areva cuts 6,000 jobs ahead of rescue plan (on.ft.com/1H4NmYh)

* Lonmin to cut 3,500 jobs as platinum market downturn persists (on.ft.com/1KnPbNy)

* Airports commission launches new review on runway expansion (on.ft.com/1dQZfon)

Overview

Music streaming service Spotify is working on a video-streaming business to go along with its music platform. This will not be comparable to Netflix Inc, Hulu or other video services and is meant to aid the company's main music service. Spotify intends to have a launch event in New York on May 20.

Areva SA, a France-based nuclear provider, is set to cut 6,000 jobs, about 14 percent of its headcount, over three years as options for a rescue package that is backed by the government narrow. In 2014, Areva booked a loss of 4.8 billion euros ($5.40 billion), and it has not sold a new nuclear reactor since 2007.

Platinum producer Lonmin is in talks to cut 3,500 jobs at its mines in South Africa, it said on Thursday, as a response to continuing weakness in the precious metal market. This would represent a 10 percent cut in the company's labour costs.

The Airports Commission, chaired by Howard Davies, has decided to start a public consultation process on the question of airport expansion and this has raised concerns of further delay. Davies is expected to tell Heathrow and Gatwick on Friday that the commission is seeking public comment on the impact of expansion on air quality.

($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)