Headlines

* Masi Agricola to become latest small Italian group to list

* Credit Suisse and ING eye reduced London presence

* Greece imposes capital controls

* Activist hedge fund Elliott builds stake in Alcatel-Lucent

Overview

Italy's Masi Agricola, a company which produces wines from vineyards owned by the descendants of poet Dante Alighieri, will debut on the Milan exchange on June 30 with its shares priced at 4.60 euros ($5.05) apiece.

Credit Suisse Group and ING Group have indicated to Britain's Treasury that they are considering exiting some of their operations out of London.

Greece's financial stability council imposed capital controls on Sunday night to avoid financial chaos after bailout talks with its international creditors broke down. This means that Greek banks will now be shut for several days.

Activist investor Elliott has built up a stake equal to about 1.3 per cent of Alcatel-Lucent SA shares via equity swaps, according to a disclosure made to the French market regulator. ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)