July 16 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
DEUTSCHE BANK MOSCOW PROBE SPREADS TO UK
(on.ft.com/1M6gfEo)
RAKE'S MOVE TO WORLDPAY SIGNALS IPO
(on.ft.com/1K8sVuX)
BLYTHE MASTERS JOINS SUBPRIME AUTO GROUP
(on.ft.com/1RAdG27)
BELGIAN DATA WATCHDOG DEFENDS ITS 'POLITICAL' FACEBOOK CASE
(on.ft.com/1K8zj5j)
Overview
Deutsche Bank AG is now being investigated by the
UK regulator the Financial Conduct Authority to see whether the
bank breached any anti-money laundering laws for its Moscow
clients. Earlier this week, New York's banking regulator asked
the bank to provide details about a suspected bribe to a Moscow
bank employee as part of its investigation.
British payments processing firm Worldpay (IPO-WORLD.L)
took a step nearer a potential stock market listing by
appointing Barclays' deputy chairman Michael Rake as
its new chairman on Wednesday.
Santander Consumer Holdings USA has named former
JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Blythe Masters as its
non-executive chairman.
Belgian Privacy Commission defended its decision to take
Facebook to court by calling it "politically motivated".
The data protection agency took the company to court alleging
that the company tracks people over the web even if they do not
use the service.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Begaluru)