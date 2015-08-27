Aug 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Monsanto gives up on $46 bln Syngenta deal

(on.ft.com/1NBE20J)

Paddy Power to merge with rival Betfair

(on.ft.com/1EjLRF2)

Angry Birds maker sheds another 260 jobs in effort to stay aloft

(on.ft.com/1WTdqLu)

Overview

U.S. agribusiness leader Monsanto Co on Wednesday abandoned pursuit of Swiss rival Syngenta AG, which had rejected a recently sweetened $47 billion offer.

Betfair Group Plc and Irish rival Paddy Power Plc have agreed in principle on a 5 billion pound ($7.74 billion) merger to stake a claim to leadership of the online gambling market in Britain.

Rovio Entertainment OY (IPO-RVEY.N), maker of mobile phone game Angry Birds, said it would cut 260 jobs as it plans to restructure and focus on primary business areas such as games, media and consumer products. The Finnish company said the planned reductions would apply to the whole organisation, excluding those working on the Angry Birds movie in the United States and Canada, and most of the cuts will hit its operations in Finland.

($1 = 0.6461 pounds) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)