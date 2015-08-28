Aug 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Google rejects European Commission's 'incorrect' antitrust
charges
French oil major Total to sell $900 mln of North Sea assets
Songwriters' body sues SoundCloud over copyright
Overview
Google Inc has rejected EU antitrust charges that
it abused its market power, exposing the company to the risk of
a hefty fine if it does not alter its business practices.
French oil major Total SA has agreed to sell some
of its gas pipeline assets in the UK's North Sea to North Sea
Midstream Partners, an affiliate of U.S.-based private equity
firm ArcLight Capital, for 585 million pounds ($901 million).
Britain's largest music copyright collective PRS for Music
has sued SoundCloud for copyright infringement, saying the
online audio-streaming firm did not agree on a licensing deal.
($1 = 0.6492 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)