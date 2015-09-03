Sept 3 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Rebekah Brooks to resume as News UK CEO on Monday
(on.ft.com/1L6wq01)
Martin Winterkorn's VW mandate to be extended to 2018
(on.ft.com/1ij3hrL)
Massenet leaves Net-a-Porter mid-merger
(on.ft.com/1hVfMK8)
Overview
Rebekah Brooks, cleared last year of orchestrating a
criminal campaign that damaged the British establishment, will
return to her old job running the News Corp's British
newspapers on Monday.
The executive committee of Volkswagen AG's
supervisory board has proposed extending Martin Winterkorn's
contract as chief executive until the end of 2018, the company
said on Tuesday, opening the door to the appointment of a new
chairman.
Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of online
fashion group Net-A-Porter (NAP) abruptly resigned on
Wednesday ahead of its planned acquisition by Italy's Yoox
.
