Headlines
Porsche backs Potsch to take the helm at VW
(on.ft.com/1JRsCn5)
Novartis launches first biological copycat drug in U.S.
(on.ft.com/1L8rVCi)
Overview
Volkswagen AG's finance chief Hans Dieter
Poetsch is set to become its next chairman, putting Europe's
biggest carmaker on course for calmer waters after rival
factions including ousted patriarch Ferdinand Piech united to
back him.
Novartis AG kicked off a new era in U.S. medicine
on Thursday with the launch of the first "biosimilar" copy of a
biotechnology drug approved in the United States, at a discount
of 15 percent to the original.
