Headlines

* EDF finance chief quits over decision to push on with Hinkley Point (on.ft.com/1QAySCO)

* Pension Protection Fund in talks with BHS

(on.ft.com/1RvHfvO)

* Longworth resigns as BCC chief over support for Brexit

(bit.ly/1TYsBTN)

* BoE set to review market risk managers

(bit.ly/21QLZqV)

Overview

French utility EDF's chief financial officer, Thomas Piquemal, has resigned over the company's plan to build nuclear reactors in Britain.

The Pension Protection Fund is in talks with Philip Green and British Home Stores that could see the agency take on responsibility for 20,000 pensioners of the lossmaking department store chain.

The British Chambers of Commerce said on Sunday its director general, John Longworth, had resigned after calling for Britain to leave the European Union despite the business lobby group taking a neutral stance on an upcoming referendum.

The Bank of England is going to lay its focus on reviewing operations of the market risk managers as average daily trading payments held at the utilities topped 8 billion pounds ($11.37 billion) last year. ($1 = 0.7036 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)