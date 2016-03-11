BRIEF-Resmed plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
March 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Lloyds to offer £1bn in cut-rate loans for green buildings
* Bridgewater makes ex-Apple man co-chief
* ECB cuts rates to new low and expands QE
Overview
* Lloyds Banking Group is set to give a one billion pounds ($1.43 billion) in cut rate loans to real estate customers who are seeking to better the energy efficiency of their buildings.
* Bridgewater has chosen Jon Rubinstein, a longtime technology executive who spent years working with Steve Jobs at Apple Inc. Rubinstein is set to join Bridgewater as co-Chief Executive Officer in May.
* The European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.4 percent and relaxed the impact on banks with cheaper short-term loans and longer-term liquidity at negative interest rates. The ECB gave expanded quantitative easing, incentives to banks to increase lending and further interest rate cuts.
($1 = 0.7007 pounds) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Statement by ResMed on plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel
LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the U.S. grew, sending investors seeking safety into defensive sectors such as telecoms and food and beverage stocks.