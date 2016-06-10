June 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Tata delays decision on its UK steel operations (on.ft.com/1U4hZnL)

Airbus to dispose of final Dassault stake (on.ft.com/1U4hGt3)

Jeremy Hunt eyes part-privatisation of NHS staffing bank (on.ft.com/1U4hJVL)

Singapore's GIC nears stake deal in Irish telecoms group Eir (on.ft.com/1U4iGxm)

Overview

Tata Steel Ltd has pushed back to July the timetable for making a decision on the future of its UK steel operations, according to a person close to the Indian company.

Airbus Group said on Thursday it was selling its remaining stake in Dassault Aviation, ending a longstanding arrangement to warehouse shares in the maker of combat and business jets on behalf of the French government.

UK Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt asked Deloitte to advise on an overhaul of NHS Professionals, a step that could lead to a part-privatisation of the service.

Singapore wealth fund GIC is set to buy a stake in Ireland's Eir, in a deal that is expected to value the telecoms group at more than 3.3 billion euros ($3.73 billion), according to people involved in the process.

($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)