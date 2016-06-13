June 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
*Goldman Sachs set for revealing Libya trial
*RateSetter to start lending to small businesses
*Deutsche Bank to tackle transactional unit security
*HC-One plans £200m sale and leaseback deal to reduce debt
Overview
- The Libyan Investment Authority claims that Goldman Sachs
Group Inc exploited the sovereign wealth fund's limited
financial experience in 2008, forcing it into risky and
loss-making trades.
- RateSetter is breaking into small business loans with the
help of government backing. The company has hired a specialist
team and built a technology platform to support business loans
ahead of its launch into the market this week.
- Deutsche Bank AG's transaction unit is to use
the rest of this year improving its systems stability and
security, which have been criticised by regulators for providing
inadequate controls against financial crime.
- Elderly home-care provider HC-One is seeking a sale and
leaseback deal on 200 million pound worth of property in a bid
to reduce its borrowings.
