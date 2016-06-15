BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* London Business School raises 125 mln pounds in first fundraising (bit.ly/21lc7p4)
* Twitter invests in online music platform SoundCloud (bit.ly/21lbFr3)
* VW likely to rejig its components business (bit.ly/21ldzrF)
* Uber to tap debt markets for up to $2 bln (bit.ly/21ldlka)
Overview
- London Business School raised 125 million pounds ($176.46 million) in a major fundraising round, closing its five-year fundraising schedule ahead of time.
- Twitter's venture capital arm has invested in online music platform SoundCloud. The investment is reportedly $70 million at a $700 million valuation.
- Volkswagen would seek to change its incentives in its components business so they can compete more with suppliers. It is likely to revamp its components business to shore-up profitability.
- Car-hailing company Uber seeks to raise $2 billion in leveraged loans and is being underwritten by Barclays and Morgan Stanley. ($1 = 0.7084 pounds) (Compiled by Sanganeswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
