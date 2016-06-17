June 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Oracle aims high in race to the cloud (bit.ly/1OtivJW)
* UK $1.1bn stock fund withdrawals largest in a year (bit.ly/1OtiHc1)
* MPs say National Grid should be broken up (bit.ly/1Otjk5l)
* Redstones raise heat over Viacom with board shake-up (bit.ly/1OtiRjz)
Overview
- Larry Ellison, Co-founder and chairman of Oracle
said that Oracle would be the first company to reach $10 billion
in cloud revenues.
- UK equities invested funds recorded a $1.1 billion of
redemptions this week, as many investors are braced for the
referendum on Britain's membership of the EU.
- MPs have said that the National Grid, the company
that run's Britain's electricity system, should be broken up to
transform the UK's energy supply.
- Sumner Redstone and Shari Redstone have moved to replace
the five independent directors of the Viacom board,
beginning a new saga in the fight for control of the media group
that owns MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures.
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S.; Editing by Sandra Maler)