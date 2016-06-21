CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open as banks, energy lead gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index was up broadly on Tuesday, as heavyweight financial and energy stocks led the market higher.
June 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Rabobank buys 5 percent stake in Kepler Cheuvreux (bit.ly/28JVt2e)
* New Altice chief appointed as Cablevision merger bedded (bit.ly/28JVIui)
* Deloitte targets SMEs with cloud-based service (bit.ly/28JW3NL)
* Oi files for Brazil's biggest bankruptcy (bit.ly/28JU5sr)
Overview
- As tighter regulatory rules and pressure to cut costs drives consolidation in the brokerage sector, Rabobank has bought a five percent stake in Kepler Cheuvreux.
- Altice has appointed Michel Combes as CEO as a part of a management reshuffle. He would replace Dexter Goei who becomes Chairman and CEO of Altice USA.
- Deloitte's new cloud-based service Propel has received 2.5 million pounds in funding from Deloitte's Innovation Investments scheme, as the company targets startups to expand its reach.
- Brazil's biggest bankruptcy was filed by telecom operator Oi on Monday as $19.26 billion debt weighed on the company. (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index was up broadly on Tuesday, as heavyweight financial and energy stocks led the market higher.
FRANKFURT, May 16 A group that has taken credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools - including those used in the recent WannaCrypt global ransomware attack - has threatened in a blog it is believed to have authored to release more recent code to enable hackers to break into the world's most widely used computers, software and phones.