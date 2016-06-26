June 26 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Labour at war as Corbyn faces frontbench rebellion (on.ft.com/292FvB8)
Mariano Rajoy confounds expectations to emerge winner in
Spain poll (on.ft.com/28VTyVd)
Intel weighs sale of cyber security business (on.ft.com/292Fey5)
Overview
12 members of the opposition Labour party stepped down, and
another 20 resignations are expected on Monday after Jeremy
Corbyn sacked his shadow foreign secretary, Hilary Benn.
Spain's acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, won Spain's
general election on Sunday after his People's Party won 33
percent of the vote.
Intel Corp is considering options for its cyber
security business, Intel Security, including potentially selling
the unit.
