June 30 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

May launches "safe hands" bid to become prime minister (on.ft.com/294Exzy)

Deutsche Bank and Santander fail Fed stress test again (on.ft.com/294G7S2)

GE Capital sheds "too big to fail" status (on.ft.com/294GGLO)

Gove's wife lays bare Tory doubts on Johnson as prime minister (on.ft.com/294GU5s)

Overview

Theresa May will launch a bid to become prime minister with a promise to restore business confidence from last week's Brexit vote.

Deutsche Bank Trust Corp and Santander Holdings USA failed the Federal Reserve's stress tests as regulators rejected their proposed payouts to shareholders.

General Electric Co's financing arm GE Capital shed its status as a group warranting tougher regulation in a decision by the U.S. government.

Michael Gove's wife, Sarah Vine, revealed doubts held by the Tory party and media about would be prime minister Boris Johnson in a leaked email. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)