July 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Mondelez makes $23 bln takeover bid for Hershey (on.ft.com/296in3z)
News Corp tunes into radio with £220m Talksport acquisition (on.ft.com/296iE6H)
HSBC chairman Douglas Flint commits to keeping UK base (on.ft.com/296iRqL)
Spanish tax inspectors raid Google's Madrid office (on.ft.com/296jT66)
Overview
Snacks and candy group Mondelez International Inc made
a $23 billion offer for rival Hershey Co.
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp agreed to buy the owner of
Britain's talkSPORT.
HSBC Holdings Plc said it would keep its headquarters
in London in a vote of confidence for the UK.
Spanish tax inspectors raided the offices of Google in Spain on
Thursday, the latest in a serious of regulatory worries for the
company in Europe.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)