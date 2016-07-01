July 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview Snacks and candy group Mondelez International Inc made a $23 billion offer for rival Hershey Co.

Rupert Murdoch's News Corp agreed to buy the owner of Britain's talkSPORT.

HSBC Holdings Plc said it would keep its headquarters in London in a vote of confidence for the UK.

Spanish tax inspectors raided the offices of Google in Spain on Thursday, the latest in a serious of regulatory worries for the company in Europe.

