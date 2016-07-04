July 4 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Credit Suisse triples special bonuses on.ft.com/29iiuX8
Brexit doubts hit Bank of America sale of UK card unit on.ft.com/29ij0Vl
Brexit: George Osborne to slash corporate tax rate on.ft.com/29ij2wa
Overview
Credit Suisse increased its bonus payouts to retain
staff while it undergoes restructuring.
Bank of America Corp is close to calling off the
sale of its UK credit card operation MBNA after the country's
vote to leave the EU.
Chancellor George Osborne is planning to cut corporation tax
to less than 15 percent in an attempt to woo businesses to
invest in a post Brexit Britain.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)