Headlines
Two former Barclays traders face retrial over Libor (on.ft.com/29iW1wb)
Chilcot report rebukes Tony Blair over Iraq invasion (on.ft.com/29iXMt5)
Former Fox News host in sex claim lawsuit (on.ft.com/29iXuCo)
Overview
Two former Barclays Plc traders accused of
libor-related offences face another trial after a London jury
failed to reach a verdict.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair committed to an
invasion of Iraq almost eight months before receiving
parliamentary backing, a seven-year inquiry concluded.
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson filed a lawsuit
against CEO Roger Ailes, alleging that she was fired for
rebuffing his unwanted advances.
