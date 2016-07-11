July 11 The following are the top stories in the
Gibraltar is calling for a second referendum after a Brexit
deal is struck with the European Union. The British territory on
Spain's south coast focuses on talks with Scotland to remain in
the EU bloc.
The Bank of England is prepared to cut interest rates to new
lows on Thursday in a move to prevent a predicted Brexit
slowdown. BOE Governor Mark Carney said that the economic
outlook had deteriorated and some monetary policy easing would
probably be required over the summer.
Spirits giant Diageo Plc plans to pursue Indian
liquor baron Vijay Mallya to recover about $178.76 million in
funds it said were diverted, while under his control, from its
Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd.
($1 = 67.1290 Indian rupees)
