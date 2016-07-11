July 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Gibraltar calls for second Brexit vote

BoE set to cut rates to avert predicted Brexit slowdown

Diageo to pursue tycoon Mallya on $182 million 'improper transactions'

Overview

Gibraltar is calling for a second referendum after a Brexit deal is struck with the European Union. The British territory on Spain's south coast focuses on talks with Scotland to remain in the EU bloc.

The Bank of England is prepared to cut interest rates to new lows on Thursday in a move to prevent a predicted Brexit slowdown. BOE Governor Mark Carney said that the economic outlook had deteriorated and some monetary policy easing would probably be required over the summer.

Spirits giant Diageo Plc plans to pursue Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya to recover about $178.76 million in funds it said were diverted, while under his control, from its Indian subsidiary United Spirits Ltd. ($1 = 67.1290 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)