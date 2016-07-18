July 18 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Brexit uncertainty makes the case for a lower rate
Iran opens talks with Siemens and Rolls-Royce on energy
investment
Overview
Bank of England rate-setter Gertjan Vlieghe said on Sunday
he had already seen early signs that Britain's economy is
heading for a period of slower economic growth and higher
inflation after last month's Brexit vote.
Last week in London, Iran's energy minister Hamid Chitchian
met representatives of Siemens AG and Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc to discuss partnership in power generation
technology. The talks indicate a gradual opening of Iran's
economy following the lifting of international sanctions.
