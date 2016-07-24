July 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Overview
* Verizon is set to buy Yahoo's core
business for about $5 billion, according to a person familiar
with the matter. The deal will end months of uncertainty about
Yahoo's future after the company announced plans to review
strategic alternatives in February.
* Pier Carlo Padoan, the Italian finance minister, in a bid
to reassure global markets of Italy's financial health, has
rejected a "bail-in" of Italian banks by private investors. His
reassurance came at the time when the G20 promised to use "all
policy tools" at their disposal to tackle any negative impact
post-Brexit.
* Guardian Media Group this week will report a
greater-than-expected full-year operating loss of 69 million
pounds ($90.62 million). The media house's pre-tax loss will be
173 million pounds. Amid controversies over the source of the
losses, Editor in Chief Alan Rusbridger resigned in May.
($1 = 0.7614 pounds)
