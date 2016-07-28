July 29 The following are the top stories in the
* Hinkley nuclear plant delayed further despite EDF approval (on.ft.com/2aNKVNd)
* Merkel pledges to welcome refugees despite recent attacks (on.ft.com/2aNLDtD)
* Lloyds to cut 3,000 jobs as a cost-cutting measure post
Brexit(on.ft.com/2aNLPt0)
* The Hinkley Point nuclear plant saw further delays on Thursday
night as the UK government decided to hold another round of
reviews. This delay came in spite of the nuclear plant getting
the go-ahead from EDF, the project's French developer.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has maintained her stance on
her refugee policy even after the country saw terror attacks in
the cities of Würzburg and Ansbach. She said the asylum seekers
responsible for the attacks had "shamed the country that
welcomed them" but that those fleeing from war-torn countries
had a right to be protected.
* Lloyds Banking Group Plc said on Thursday it would
accelerate its cost-cutting plan to help offset a more testing
economic environment and a likely drop in demand for credit
caused by Britain's vote to quit the European Union.
