Headlines
China warns UK over £18bn nuclear power deal
Walmart aims at Amazon with $3.3 bln Jet.com deal
German court clears way for investors to sue Volkswagen
Overview
China has warned Britain that bilateral ties stand at a
"crucial historical juncture" over London's deferral of an 18
billion pound ($23.47 billion) nuclear power project, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, vying to better challenge
Amazon.com Inc, will pay about $3 billion for internet
retailer Jet.com and its innovative pricing software in the
largest-ever deal for an e-commerce startup.
A German court will adopt a rarely used class-action style
procedure to more efficiently process claims by investors
seeking damages from Volkswagen over a diesel
emissions cheating scandal, according to a ruling. The regional
court in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's Wolfsburg headquarters
said on Monday it will pick one case to act as a model to help
resolve as many as 170 other damages claims, the closest thing
Germany has to class-action lawsuits common in the United States
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)